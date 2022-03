A month and a half into 2022, the New Haven Police Department is still without a permanent chief — but officials say the search is beginning. New Haven hired the singular firm that put in a bid to steer New Haven’s police chief search, officials said at a Friday afternoon press conference. Officials also provided updates on crime statistics for the beginning of the year. While the chief turnover has thrust the department into administrative and legal tension, NHPD has seen zero homicides this year, an improvement from the seven that the city recorded by this time in 2021. But Mayor Justin Elicker stressed that more work needs to be done.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO