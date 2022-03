2022 continues to be a year full of surprises and problems for the now former world number one Novak Djokovic. Everyone now knows the story concerning the Serbian tennis player, absent from the last Australian Open. Initially Novak, a tennis player who refused to undergo the Covid vaccine, had received a medical exemption to participate in the tournament, but after a long dispute with the Australian government, the twenty-time Grand Slam winner was eventually turned down.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO