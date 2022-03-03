ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Everything to Know So Far

By Yana Grebenyuk
Only the beginning. Euphoria 's season 2 finale introduced many twists and turns that ended with the audience having more questions than answers.

Even though the entire season hinted at Fez's ( Angus Cloud ) potential demise, it was actually his little brother that ended up dying after they were sold out to the police. Instead of allowing Fez to take the blame for his crimes, Ashtray (Javon Walton) locked himself in the bathroom with several guns and died off screen in a shootout with the cops.

Following the finale, Walton revealed that the decision to kill Ashtray occurred right before they filmed the episode.

"Ashtray wasn’t supposed to get shot. That was another thing. He wasn’t supposed to get shot! It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy. And then, like a day before, they changed the story line to me getting shot," the Utopia actor told Variety in February 2022.

Walton noted that he was satisfied with how his character's conclusion focused on the strong relationship between the adoptive brothers.

"Ashtray decided to do his own thing, because he wanted what was best for him in that moment. And that was selfish of him. At the end of the day, he’s a kid, you know? A lot of people see him as this adult, but he’s very vulnerable. And we really see that at the end of the last episode," he said, noting that Fez had the same instincts. "He really just wanted to protect me, and he wanted to die for me."

Cloud, for his part, weighed in on his character having to deal with the loss of his younger brother, telling Variety that same month: "He just felt like Ash was so young that he wanted him to still have a chance at living a whole life. They definitely brothers. They raised each other. So it’s like, as close as you can get."

The model also revealed that it took "three days" to the film the heavy sequence. "Twelve-hour days. So yeah, it took a long time. All the technicality stuff with the bullets. ... I couldn’t have even expected how full-throttle it was gonna be," he explained.​​​​​​​​​​ "Some of those guys were like, ex-cops and stuff, so they know what they’re doing."

Scroll down for everything we know so far about Euphoria season 3:

