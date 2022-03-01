ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GM George Paton: Broncos Would 'Like' to Re-Sign RB Melvin Gordon

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

The Denver Broncos are at the NFL Scouting Combine, beginning the process of meeting with and seeing the 2022 NFL draft prospects up close and in the flesh. As per tradition, Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett took to the podium in Indianapolis to answer questions from the local and national media alike.

With veteran running back Melvin Gordon set to hit the open waters of unrestricted free agency, it's fair to wonder whether the Broncos plan to enter the 2022 campaign with Javonte Williams as the penciled-in bell-cow. Paton fully believes Williams is ready and capable of being the lead back in the team's stable of ball-carriers.

However, in a perfect world, the Broncos want to re-sign Gordon after how well he performed last year and how he gelled with Williams — the team's 2021 second-round pick.

"Javonte—we think he's ready to do whatever," Paton said on Tuesday. "Full workload, share carries. I think Melvin and Javonte really complemented each other well. They helped each other. Melvin was a total pro with Javonte and I know Javonte really appreciated that relationship. I've had really good discussions with Melvin. We would like to have him back. We think he's a really good back."

Indeed, the days of one singular running back taking the lion's share of the carries is in the rear-view mirror. It's good to know that Denver believes Williams could carry that load if the team needed him to, though.

What seems to work best for most NFL teams is the running-back-by-committee. It keeps the backs fresh and mitigates the potential sting of the injury bug.

Williams is under contract, obviously, and so is Mike Boone — whom the team signed to a two-year deal last March. Boone didn't see much action in Year 1 as a Bronco but he's more than capable of serving as a legit RB2.

It would be good to get Gordon back in the fold but with Williams and Boone, two younger guys with plenty of tread left on the tires, champing at the bit to put a dent in the NFL universe, how much salary-cap space should the Broncos be willing to budget toward re-signing the veteran?

If Gordon is seeking $8 million per year, which is what ex-GM John Elway paid him on a two-season deal, Paton's answer will likely be a firm 'no.' If Gordon, who recently said he'd "love" to re-sign with the Broncos, is amenable to something like $8 million divided over two years, with just 2022 guaranteed, then Paton could pull the trigger.

Time will tell.

"You need two or three runners in this league," Paton said. "They're going to get nicked. It's a tough position but I couldn't be more happy with Javonte in his first year."

Gordon rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns last season, chipping in an additional two scores through the air and 213 yards. Williams rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 2 back, with an additional 316 yards and three scores through the air.

Pretty serious production for a shared-role rookie. Paton won't lose any sleep if Gordon wants too much money because Williams is rearing to go and can fully carry the load with a Boone complement.

