WWE

Jeff Jarrett To Serve As Guest Referee For Worlds Title Match At NWA Crockett Cup

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Jarrett will oversee Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona’s rematch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title at the Crockett Cup. The NWA announced on Tuesday that Jarrett will be the special...

AEW News: MJF Bloodies CM Punk On AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Christopher Daniels

– MJF left CM Punk a bloody mess on tonight’s AEW Dynamite after luring him into a vulnerable position. On Wednesday’s show, CM Punk came out to the ring and talked about how MJF reminds him of Punk himself when he was younger, and talked about how his own exit from WWE was similar to Steve Austin’s exit from the same company but how “after much lesser men framed him and said he ‘took his ball and went home,’ I didn’t get mad at the world.” He talked about how he poured alcohol down “an alcoholic’s [Jeff Hardy] throat” and covered Undertaker’s body “with the ashes of his dead and beloved manager.”
WWE
Paul Heyman Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Winner Take All’ Concept for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

– Speaking to the Battleground Podcast, Roman Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, discussed his plan is to have Brock Lesnar lose the title at Madison Square Garden on March 5. Heyman is not interested in title vs. title or winner takes all at WrestleMania 38 for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar because he already views Reigns as the “end-all, be-all.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest news on Randy Orton

Recently, it came to light that Randy Orton looked like he might have been injured in his match that aired in the last episode of Monday Night Raw, with tag team partner of Matt Riddle, who seemed to have suffered an accidental blow by Montez Ford, during their feud. During...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Title Match Advertised For Post-WrestleMania 38 Live Events

An interesting WWE Title Triple Threat is being advertised for post-WrestleMania 38 live events. Local advertising in Lakeland, Florida is promoting Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Title on Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center. The billing for this match is notable as...
WWE
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Where is Asuka?

Asuka has not wrestled a match in WWE since the 2021 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 18. She has since been recovering from a shoulder injury, posting a photo of herself with her arm in a sling last August. There were some rumors about her possibly returning as a surprise Women's Royal Rumble entrant back in January, but that never came to pass. PWInsider's Mike Johnson recently wrote that there were hopes of her returning at some point in February, but WWE's creative team had nothing planned for her in the short term.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Combat#Crockettcup
Fightful

New NWA National Champion Crowned On 3/1 NWA Powerrr

A new NWA National Champion has been crowned. On the March 1 episode of NWA Powerrr (part two of NWA PowerrrTrip, which was taped on February 12), Anthoyn Mayweather (formerly Crimson) won the NWA National Title from Chris Adonis. The finish saw Mayweather escape the Master Lock and roll up...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – New Champion Crowned, Ronda Rousey Vs. Sonya Deville, Roman Reigns, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with Paul Heyman backstage. Heyman introduces himself and we see still shots of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the screen. Heyman says tonight SmackDown will be blessed with Reigns’ presence and an opportunity to acknowledge him. We cut over to Ronda Rousey now. She hypes her blue brand in-ring debut and says the match with Sonya Deville will be one to remember and she will show Deville that SmackDown isn’t just the name of the show. We cut to Deville now. She says the only thing memorable about Rousey’s first SmackDown match will be her first SmackDown loss because nothing can compete with the power of authority. We go to The Viking Raiders now. They say SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have been playing hide & seek but Vikings don’t play games, they raid and tonight they will rip the titles from whatever is left of them. We go to The Usos now. They dismiss what The Vikings just said and knock them for their size. They are The Ones. We go to Ricochet now. He takes shots at WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn but gives him some props for his work, and says he won’t be champion after tonight. We go to Sami now. Sami mentions Johnny Knoxville and Shinsuke Nakamura, and says after tonight everyone will be calling him the greatest Intercontinental Champion. Sami walks off.
WWE
FanSided

Vince McMahon inducting The Undertaker into WWE Hall of Fame, offers Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, his first sit-down interview in nearly 10 years. Here is what he had to say. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon rarely does sit-down interviews, with his last being a guest on “The Stone Cold Podcast” with Steve Austin in 2014. It came as a shock to many when it was announced on the Feb. 25 edition of SmackDown that McMahon would be appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, March 3, and that he would be speaking to the sports media star in-person.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Suffers Nasty Injury

That isn’t good to hear. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who get your attention no matter what they are doing. That can make for some interesting moments, which is exactly what a promotion is hoping they can do. The more interesting these wrestlers are, the better the business is likely to do, but the people are still humans. That means they have problems, and that was the case again recently.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
411mania.com

Authors Of Pain Discuss Being Paired With Paul Ellering in WWE, Wanting It to Continue

The former Authors Of Pain discussed their time in WWE, including their pairing with Paul Ellering, in a recent interview. Akam (aka Sunny Dhinsa) and Rezar (Gzim Selmani) spoke with Ango for a new interview, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):. Selmani on being paired with Ellering: “Actually...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On NXT Star Debuting at NXT UK Tapings

A WWE NXT star made his NXT UK debut at this week’s taping for the brand. As you can see below, Roderick Strong made his first appearance for NXT UK at Wednesday’s taping at BT Sports Studios in London. Strong faced Wolfgang at the taping, his first match...
WWE
411mania.com

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s Smackdown. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn on tonight’s show to capture the championship. The win came after Johnny Knoxville distracted Zayn by coming down to the ring, which allowed Ricochet to get the win and title. The win marks...
WWE
Wrestling World

Jim Cornette loves the new Brock Lesnar

Last week, on Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar had a confrontation with his former manager Paul Heyman. In the aftermath of Elimination Chamber, the WWE Champion revealed his intention to become a double world champion. At WrestleMania 38, the Beast will face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match....
WWE
411mania.com

Buff Bagwell Moving In With DDP For ‘Change Or Die’ Project, Thanks Fans For Support

Buff Bagwell is getting some help from DDP, announcing that he will be moving in with the WWE Hall of Famer for the latter’s “Change Or Die” docuseries. Bagwell posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he is having to postpone his appearances this weekend and will announce new dates, noting that he is moving in with Page to “get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible.”
WWE

