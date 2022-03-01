Wausau area births, March 1

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jacob and Melissa Toldness announce the birth of their daughter Lucia Simone, born at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022. Lucia weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Justin and Maria Rosa Cyzan announce the birth of their son Shadow Carias, born at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 23, 2022. Shadow weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Christopher and Danielle Maloney announce the birth of their daughter Reagan Eleanor, born at 5:31 a.m. Feb. 20, 2022. Reagan weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Michael and Susan Chen announce the birth of their daughter Carlisle Marie, born at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022. Carlisle weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.