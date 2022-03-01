Reusable Drink-Stirring Straws

Anyone who has done any cooking at all knows ya need to stir the pot. When you add spice to a soup, you indeed need to stir it in. This allows all ingredients to accept what has just been added. When I was doing beans for an organization, there was a time to stir and a time to walk away. When all the helpers had prepared the fixings, they were added and stirred in. The beans were put to bed for the night. Now life is kind of like that. A time to stir the pot and a time to walk away. I guess my experiences with my teachers in school molded me into a pot stirrer. Oh, I am sure I deserved the majority of those punishments. You know stomping on my toes, slapping my face and slamming my head down onto the desk. Unfortunately, all this did was instill in me the resolve to even the field a bit. You may be the teacher, but you just made a mistake. That sentence should read “my brother and I”. Not “me and my brother”. “you can not walk through the door”. Correct is correct whether it is grammatically or punctually. Well of course, I would be in trouble again. Years ago, I was doing a group session to get my mind straight. (not sure it worked). But anyway, the counselor kept misquoting something. About the third time I gave him a most disgusted look. I just had to bring it to his attention he was misquoting a sentence. He was taking it totally out of context. He begrudgingly stopped and we got into a “prove it or be quiet” session. I asked all to open their books and showed them he was indeed quoting out of context. Yup, in trouble again. This is also why some religious groups will no longer visit me. I almost miss their visits. That seems to be part of my life. He just can’t sit and be quiet. The idea that prompted this little story is again, a trip to the local food store.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO