ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Reusable Drink-Stirring Straws

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Whiskee Straw' is a reusable drinking accessory for cocktail enthusiasts that will provide them with a way to keep their refreshment freshly stirred from the first...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

The 7 Best Reusable Coffee Filters of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. With 44% of all Americans drinking between two and three cups of coffee every day, for a combined 146 billion cups per year, disposable components like coffee filters and single-serve capsules produce a lot of waste.
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Stirring the Pot

Anyone who has done any cooking at all knows ya need to stir the pot. When you add spice to a soup, you indeed need to stir it in. This allows all ingredients to accept what has just been added. When I was doing beans for an organization, there was a time to stir and a time to walk away. When all the helpers had prepared the fixings, they were added and stirred in. The beans were put to bed for the night. Now life is kind of like that. A time to stir the pot and a time to walk away. I guess my experiences with my teachers in school molded me into a pot stirrer. Oh, I am sure I deserved the majority of those punishments. You know stomping on my toes, slapping my face and slamming my head down onto the desk. Unfortunately, all this did was instill in me the resolve to even the field a bit. You may be the teacher, but you just made a mistake. That sentence should read “my brother and I”. Not “me and my brother”. “you can not walk through the door”. Correct is correct whether it is grammatically or punctually. Well of course, I would be in trouble again. Years ago, I was doing a group session to get my mind straight. (not sure it worked). But anyway, the counselor kept misquoting something. About the third time I gave him a most disgusted look. I just had to bring it to his attention he was misquoting a sentence. He was taking it totally out of context. He begrudgingly stopped and we got into a “prove it or be quiet” session. I asked all to open their books and showed them he was indeed quoting out of context. Yup, in trouble again. This is also why some religious groups will no longer visit me. I almost miss their visits. That seems to be part of my life. He just can’t sit and be quiet. The idea that prompted this little story is again, a trip to the local food store.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
CELEBRITIES
bizjournals

Kroger tests reusable packaging

Kroger Co. is testing reusable packaging on a selection of products in one of its store divisions, its latest step in increasing sustainability in its operations. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, has teamed with Loop, a developer of reusable packaging, in a first-of-its-kind partnership in the U.S.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straws#The Whiskee Straw
York Dispatch Online

Tofu stir-fry brings the heat

Stir-fries can be a boon in a busy cook’s kitchen — quick to prepare and incredibly versatile, they dish up a whole lot of flavor without a whole lot of fuss (though you may have to do some chopping). Meats can generally be swapped out for vegan proteins...
RECIPES
AdWeek

Monday Stir

-Agency Walrus has launched sustainable clothing brand Fair Harbor’s first national campaign promoting the brand’s non-chafing men’s swim trunks. It enlisted a gruff sea captain to deliver the message men can get rid of their mesh-lined swim trunks and go for more comfort. Fair Harbor was founded...
BEAUTY & FASHION
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY FRIED CHEESE STRAWS

Easy Fried Cheese Straws made with flour, butter, Parmesan cheese & Oregano! Simple Cheese Straws are the perfect side dish for salads & pasta as everyone loves them!. This is the BEST cheese straws recipe ever and especially delicious if you like deep fried cheese (I mean, who doesn’t?). Making homemade cheese straws is easier than you may think and once you see how simple it is, you may find yourself eating them more often.
RECIPES
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com

Let’s Try It: Whiskee Straws

We’re trying Whiskee Straws with one of YOUR favorite bartenders in Rockford, Carrie from Bago Lounge! You can get a Whiskee Straw for yourself at whiskeestraw.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Food & Wine

Stir-Fried Iceberg Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce isn't just for eating raw in salads. As novelist Lang Samantha Chang's family recipe demonstrates, iceberg's pale, crisp leaves also take beautifully to stir-frying. Raised wholly on authentic northern Chinese dishes, Chang's parents moved from China to the Upper Midwest in 1965. Hundreds of miles from the nearest...
APPLETON, WI
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry With Peanuts

1 1/2 cups fat-free reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided. 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 2 x 1/4-inch strips. 1. Combine 1 cup chicken broth with soy sauce, cornstarch, salt, ginger, and garlic powder in small container. Stir until smooth; set aside. 2. Lightly coat large skillet with...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy