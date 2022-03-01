Bakeries serve Fat Tuesday treats

Lindsey Cook shows off the Mardi Gras cookies A Little Taste of Heaven Bakery was serving in Maryville on Fat Tuesday. (Julie Laakko-Swanson | For The Intelligencer)

Several bakeries served sweet treats inspired by Mardi Gras on Tuesday.

A Little Taste of Heaven Bakery, 2709 N Center St., Maryville, served king cakes and cookies decorated with yellow, green and purple icing. Neighbors Bakeshop, 1010 Enclave, Suite B, Edwardsville, which had its grand opening on Tuesday, served its king cakes with a festive goody bag of plates, napkins, coloring books and beads.

Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated on “Fat Tuesday,” the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.