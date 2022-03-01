FA Cup highlights: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO