Most of us have a hard time running one mile, which is why it's crazy to think that one Iowa man just ran 48. Iowa News Now reports that Mario Minneart ran 48 miles over the weekend all for a good cause. This may seem extreme, but it's not that crazy for Mario. The report states that Minneart runs a lot and that about 10 years ago he started doing sprint triathlons. This time Mario is putting in the miles for mental illness. He's raising money and awareness for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Linn County.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO