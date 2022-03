Fox Business Anchor Dagen McDowell joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the global oil market. There are growing bipartisan calls in Congress to ban Russian oil imports in the U.S. as a way to cut off Vladimir Putin’s revenue stream. Dagen says the restrictions the Biden administration has placed on the U.S. energy sector over the past year have only hurt domestic oil and gas production and strengthened Putin.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO