Public Health

Masks no longer required on school buses

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

( WTAJ ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that kids will no longer be required to wear masks while riding to school in buses/vans.

This is part of the CDC’s updated guidance that also said healthy people no longer need to wear masks indoors, specifically in educational settings – unless they’re in areas of high community COVID spread.

However, the CDC also said school systems can choose to require people to wear masks on buses/vans regardless of the transmission rate. You can use the following CDC tool to check the transmission rate in your area.

The CDC changed the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. The new metrics will still consider caseloads but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant.

For more information on COVID-19 in your community level, head to cdc.gov/coronavirus .

Reason.com

That Study of Face Masks Does Not Show What the CDC Claims

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supposedly shows that wearing a face mask in public places dramatically reduces your risk of catching COVID-19. The CDC summed up the results in a widely shared graphic that says wearing a cloth mask "lowered the odds of testing positive" by 56 percent, while the risk reduction was 66 percent for surgical masks and 83 percent for N95 or KN95 respirators.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC to LIFT indoor mask mandates across the US on Friday - but will Joe and Jill still wear theirs?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to loosen its mask mandates Friday as Covid cases plunge nationwide, according to reports. The federal agency plans to unveil a change in the metrics used to determine whether mask recommendations are necessary as it embraces a more 'holistic view' of the pandemic's impact on a community, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

The CDC’s New Mask Rules Are Confusing. This Tool Makes It Easy.

If you’re struggling to keep up with the ever-changing health recommendations two years into the pandemic, you’re not alone. Just last week. on Friday, February 25th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased federal mask guidelines for most of the country by creating a new metric for COVID-19 risk. While these are just recommendations — and do not replace, say, a statewide mask order, they are still guidelines for calculating your risk level if you decide to, say, walk into a grocery store maskless.
PUBLIC HEALTH
