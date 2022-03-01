Masks no longer required on school buses

( WTAJ ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that kids will no longer be required to wear masks while riding to school in buses/vans.

This is part of the CDC’s updated guidance that also said healthy people no longer need to wear masks indoors, specifically in educational settings – unless they’re in areas of high community COVID spread.

However, the CDC also said school systems can choose to require people to wear masks on buses/vans regardless of the transmission rate. You can use the following CDC tool to check the transmission rate in your area.

The CDC changed the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. The new metrics will still consider caseloads but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant.

