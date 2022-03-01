King Edward job fair to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn located at 235 West Capitol Street.Mississippi Ag Museum to host annual Spring Farm Days
Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:
- Assistant General Manager
- Guest Service Agents
- Guest Service Supervisor
- Chief Engineer
- Room Attendants (Housekeepers)
- Staff Accountant
- Accounting Clerk
- Lobby Attendant
- Bartender/Server
Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0