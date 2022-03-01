Aliens Have Landed In Fallout 76

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO