Aliens Have Landed In Fallout 76

By QuintLyn Bowers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first bit of new Fallout 76 content teased when Bethesda dropped the game's latest roadmap last week has arrived. Today, a new update brings visitors from outer space – and it seems they're not the friendly kind. Instead, Appalachia is under threat as a mothership torments them from above. The...

