Nick D’Virgilio

Elvis is about to leave the building. The news was posted last week on the Nick's Cafe Facebook page: "It is with many mixed emotions announcing the closing of Nick's Cafe. After 30 some years it is time. Our last day will be March 10th. We have had customers become friends and have seen couples become families and families grow. We are blessed in so many ways to have shared so many memories with you all. We will be donating a few of our treasures to History Colorado. Thank you for your support over the years and may God bless you all."

