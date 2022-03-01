Nick D’Virgilio

Nick Carter is trying his hand at country music. The Backstreet Boys pop star recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen on a new single, “Easy.” True to its title, his cross-genre collab, which was released on Feb. 11, is easy on the ears. Carter’s song maintains his standard pop sensibilities, but his confidence in country crooning is evident.
In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
As the relationship between Kanye West and Chaney Jones heats up, many fans have been left wondering: Who is West's new girlfriend? Jones explained who she is and what she does for a living on Instagram, earlier this week. For starters, Jones explained that she is "European, French, German, West...
Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shared a new photo showing off her baby bump Monday as she marked 23 weeks into her pregnancy. Burgess is expecting her first child with actor Brian Austin Green. The two announced Burgess' pregnancy in early February, just before Green and Megan Fox's divorce was finalized.
Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
Elvis is about to leave the building. The news was posted last week on the Nick's Cafe Facebook page: "It is with many mixed emotions announcing the closing of Nick's Cafe. After 30 some years it is time. Our last day will be March 10th. We have had customers become friends and have seen couples become families and families grow. We are blessed in so many ways to have shared so many memories with you all. We will be donating a few of our treasures to History Colorado. Thank you for your support over the years and may God bless you all."
Chris Stapleton left fans in tears on Monday when he was joined by his wife Morgane as they gave a heartbreaking tribute to the 60 people killed and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas in 2017. The singer performed his song Watch You Burn,...
AMERICAN Pickers star Danielle Colby held back tears after learning that a "$20K" banned Beatles record was fake during a recent episode of the show. The reality star came to the realization that the item was not real after visiting an appraiser. In a clip from American Pickers, Danielle opened...
Nick Cave has become the latest artist to pay tribute to the late Mark Lanegan, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 57. The grunge icon died in Ireland on Tuesday, February 22nd. The cause of death is still unknown. The likes of Eddie Vedder, Dave Grohl, and Tim Burgess were among the big music names to offer their condolences, and now Cave has added his own emotional tribute. Writing on his official Red Hand Files site, he recalled his personal memories of Lanegan.
The Game expressed his regrets about his old bars dissing Jay-Z on the song, “It’s Okay (One Blood)” with Junior Reid. In his recent Drink Champs interview, The Game was confronted about his past ramblings where he shamed another rapper more than a decade ago. While reflecting on his career, the rapper said he would have taken the Kendrick Lamar route if he could go back.
It’s been almost seven months since Sturgill Simpson blessed us with his legendary The Ballad of Dood and Juanita concept album. Although the man announced that the record would be his last, it’s still doing some impressive numbers, to say the least. The Ballad of Dood and Juanita...
Nick Offerman has been cast as Murray Thompson, the father of Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) in Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series “The Resort.”. He joins previously announced leads William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol in the series, which is a multi-generational coming-of-age romance disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries, which took place fifteen years prior.
Savannah James has her daughter Zhuri's hair looking good! The wife of NBA superstar LeBron James has coined herself a 'kitchen beautician' and she's sharing with followers her steps to keeping 7-year-old Zhuri's natural hair healthy and growing in her latest Instagram video.
Devin Booker is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to his relationship with Kendall Jenner. When asked in an interview about whether it's hard having the spotlight on his professional and private life, given that he's dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the Phoenix Suns player maintained he's currently living his best life.
Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
