During a State of the Union speech that ran slightly longer than an hour, President Joe Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, the ongoing pandemic, and the state of the economy, but some people who watched the speech were distracted by something else. Namely, they were wondering what the silver thing sitting in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was, and why it had been given such a prominent spot in the frame.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO