On Monday night, the Northwest Community College District Board and SCSD#2 Board discussed the dual and concurrent enrollment program and the future use of the Fifth Street property. NCCD board chair Debra Wendtland opened the meeting, and turned the floor over to Dr. Walt Tribley, Sheridan College President, “We can’t help our community unless we work together, I look forward to a very productive night, we enjoy a very good m provocative relationship with your team at SCSD#2.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO