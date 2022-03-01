BPHC votes to rescind mask mandate beginning Saturday

Big News!

The Boston Public Health Commission met on Tuesday to discuss the city’s mask requirements for schools and businesses. Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the BPHC director and Mayor Michelle Wu’s health commissioner recommended, based on the current numbers and metrics, to rescind the mask mandate beginning Saturday, March 5th. This would not apply to Boston Public Schools which continues to have a mask rule in place for students and teachers.

The board voted unanimously in support of lifting the mask mandate

So there you have it, as of Saturday, you will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors on the premises of a business, club, retail establishments, restaurants, bars, performance venues, social clubs, event spaces etc. But this does not include BPS.

And you still have to wear masks on the MBTA.

