Virtual Team Building Activities refer to those group team building activities usually carried out using any collaboration platform like Google Meet, Zoom. These activities' ultimate goal is to bring their teams together virtually despite being apart geographically. Virtual team-building activities help you get your team to engage, interact, and bond with one another. Virtual Office Olympics like the kitchen treasure hunt, pick me up can be included in these activities. Virtual Pooling of Knowledge encourages team members to share information on the latest trends and technologies.

