The project is to build a system for tracking satellites in orbit. The system will position directional antennas and make it is possible to communicate with the satellites. The project requires stepper motors with high torque. The installation of the motor was somewhat complicated. I have designed and assembled a few circuits based around the Trinamic Motor Control TMC2041 IC. This IC boasts a remarkable 1/256 micro stepping resolution. It makes it possible to drive up to two motors from a single chip. Unfortunately, the plastic is not very strong and the rotor has about 5 degrees of wiggle back and forth.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO