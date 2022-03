BEREA, Ohio -- With Old Man Winter about to skitter out of here and spring waiting in the wings, it’s not too soon to be thinking about summer activities. With that in mind, the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is offering scholarships for Cuyahoga County high school students to attend Camp Canopy June 12-17 at Camp Muskingum in Carroll County.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO