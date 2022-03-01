ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This lobster corn chowder recipe is sure to keep you cozy

PORTLAND, Maine — Ellie Allen is the chef of the Schooner Mary Day, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association. She recently visited the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios to whip up her lobster corn chowder. Ingredients. 2 onions, small...

