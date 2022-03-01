ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

LDS church announces all Historic Sites fully open to the public

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnYxK_0eSnyt2D00

In another sign of normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced all its Historic Sites are now fully open to the public.

The sites which are located in Utah and around the country were closed in March 2020 before a phased reopening began last May. All sites have now returned to normal operations.

Utah's Historic Sites are:

  • Beehive House
  • Cove Fort
  • Brigham Young Winter Home and Office
  • St. George Tabernacle
  • Hamblin Home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
St. George, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Lds Church#Beehive House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy