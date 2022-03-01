ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula Police seeking info on girl reported missing

 3 days ago
The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding a girl who has been reported missing.

MPD is attempting to locate Savannah Omeasoo.

Savannah's parents described her in an email sent to MTN News as being 14 years old.

She is described by her parents as being 5'5" tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Savannah was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray sweat pants clear pinkish glasses Vann's shoes.

Anyone with information about Savannah's whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300 and reference Case #2022-1596.

