Aiming to support children in Coffee County, Quik Mart Convenience Stores donated more than $6,000 to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center this year. Every December, Quik Mart locations hold a fundraising event, known as Cupcakes for Child Advocacy. Customers have a chance to join the battle against child abuse by purchasing cupcake cutouts. The company then matches the funds dollar for dollar. The company operates 40 Quik Mart Convenience Stores, including two stores in Tullahoma and one in Manchester.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO