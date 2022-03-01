Boynton Beach affordable housing community gifted new playground

An affordable housing community in Boynton Beach just received a major upgrade to enhance the lives of the children in the community.

In The Pines North unveiled a brand-new playground, basketball court, and soccer field Tuesday.

The $60,000 gift was donated by GL Homes as part of the homebuilder’s ‘Passion for Playgrounds’ initiative.

Every year, GL Homes finds a Florida non-profit organization in need of a new playground and handles the permitting, site plan, surveys, and construction costs.

“A new playground and recreation area will allow the families at In the Pines to create happy memories,” said GL Homes Senior Director of Community Relations Sarah Alsofrom,. “This big open space to run and play allows these kids to leave their worries at the door and gives them a safe place to play, full of love and laughter.”

There are more than 100 children who reside at In The Pines North, however the community did not have a playground on site.

“When kids are at a playground, they get to interact with other kids,” said GL Homes President Misha Ezratti. “It helps their social skills, it helps their hand-eye coordination, and it just helps them have a sense of normalcy.”

The construction project encountered a few setbacks during the pandemic.

“We thought that this would happen a few months earlier and the supply chain was affected,” said Ezratti. “With sheer will and determination, we got it done.”

Nearly 40 families are now able to enjoy the newly renovated lot behind the complex along with the refurbished basketball court and soccer field.

For more information about In The Pines, click here .