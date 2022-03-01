ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Could Hit $140 a Barrel Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

Prices at the pump have escalated severely during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joined Cheddar News to explain how he sees the gas prices continuing to spiral despite the International Energy Agency announcing the release of 60 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserves of 31 countries. "We think you could see oil and gas prices continue to rise. Oil prices maybe could hit $140 a barrel. That's possible. And that would add another 50-60 cents on top of the gasoline prices you already have," he said.

Barnacle Bill
3d ago

The last administration worked to open up these LNG facilities to make sure that the U.S would be able to provide natural gas to countries like Germany or to the EU. But also in addition to that, the U.S. has the ability to move oil around, because of Biden's closure of pipelines because of shutting down leases and things like that, the ability to drill, that's one thing that's caused the price of gasoline to go up so much because the price of oil is going up so much. Biden knew when he was getting into this situation with regard to Russia and the Ukraine, he knew that the price of oil would be going up even more. If Biden would rely on American-based energy, we could solve that problem.

