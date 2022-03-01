ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman found shot to death in North Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWxCA_0eSnygo000
A woman was shot to death on North Watkins Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. A woman was shot to death on North Watkins Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. (WHBQ/WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at 1032 North Watkins, according to police.

Police said that by the time they got there a woman was already dead from the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, MPD said the person responsible for her death was unknown.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting or the person responsible to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman arrested in connection to Rhodes College student’s murder, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has been charged after Rhodes College student Drew Rainer was killed during a home invasion in October 2021. Raquel Lori Frye is charged with Facilitation - Aggravated Robbery, Facilitation - Especially Aggravated Burglary, Facilitation - Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Facilitation - Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Facilitation- First Degree Murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Video shows violent road rage incident where suspect stomps on victim’s head

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A severe case of road rage left a man bloody and unconscious on the side of the road, and video captured part of it. In the police report, officers in Camden County, Georgia, said they were dispatched to a crash, and while on the way dispatch told them that a man involved in the crash said, “His wife has a hurt neck, I’m about to go beat his (expletive)” before hanging up.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Mpd
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
92K+
Followers
91K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy