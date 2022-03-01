Woman found shot to death in North Memphis, police say

A woman was shot to death on North Watkins Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. A woman was shot to death on North Watkins Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. (WHBQ/WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at 1032 North Watkins, according to police.

Police said that by the time they got there a woman was already dead from the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, MPD said the person responsible for her death was unknown.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting or the person responsible to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

