Anthony Rizzo knows baseball fans don’t deserve this, but the lockout will serve its purpose for future generations of players. The average fan will never understand the plights of rich men and women arguing for their own benefit, but it is the job of the Players’ Association to stand up for their own — not just the current crop of athletes but those to come. A new CBA ought to take modern players and future generations into account.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO