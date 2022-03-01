ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parking options discussed at Pembroke Mall redevelopment hearing

WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
Virginia Beach, Va. - City leaders met Monday to discuss new details on the Pembroke Mall renovation.

The mall was closed several weeks ago for a $200 million renovation. The $ 200 million renovation project is set to begin in the spring, making way for a mixed-use site including a hotel and apartments.

On Monday, Virginia Beach City Council heard from the Deputy City Manager.

The developer wants to build two parking garages and wants the city to pay for them. But, the city says the $20 million would come from tax dollars made off the redevelopment.

The next public hearing will be on March 15.

