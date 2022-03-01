ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Portion of Sligo Creek Trail closed for drainage improvements

By Nordea Lewis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwbcB_0eSnwvRZ00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning March 7, residents should expect to see a portion of Sligo Creek Parkway closed off to automobiles and the path to pedestrians and bicycles from Carroll Avenue to Jackson Avenue.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by downloading the WDVM app

According to Montgomery Parks, the cloture will last about a month. The goal is to create drainage improvements and trail development to reduce flooding on the path.

Although a portion of Sligo Creek Parkway will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles will be allowed to use Sligo Creek Parkway.

For more information check out: www.MontgomeryParks.org/access .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Residents frustrated with management group after apartment explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Almost 230 people were displaced after an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartment complex on Thursday, March 3. The explosion led to a massive fire and building collapse, and damaged half of the apartment buildings in the complex. Fire officials said around 100 people would be displaced, but that the […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Almost 100 Silver Spring residents displaced after apartment explosion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, almost 100 Silver Spring residents were displaced after an explosion happened at Friendly Garden Apartments. The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the American Red Cross to help displaced residents find shelter and services. Friendly Garden Apartments resident, Okosua Safo says that while […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

WCPS will dismiss students early due to truck convoy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools will be dismissing their students two in a half hours early Friday. The school system says the decision came after a truck convoy is expected to be in the area. “The volume of vehicles involved in the convoy will likely create traffic congestion and delays on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Cars
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WDVM 25

Montgomery County dogs and cats required to have pet license

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents aren’t the only ones who need an up-to-date license; in Montgomery county, your pets need one too. According to the Montgomery County government, by law, dogs and cats over 4 months of age must wear current rabies and pet license tags. Officials say your furry friend should have a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

EMS funding plan challenged

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Controversy about funding emergency services is growing in West Virginia’s growing eastern panhandle. Many people are expressing concerns. Booming Jefferson County is experiencing growing pains. The county commission is looking at new ways to manage public safety services. When a consulting firm was brought in, it slashed the budget. EMS […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

This is Home Show weekend in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many small businesses have struggled during the pandemic. The Washington County Homebuilders Home Show at Hagerstown Community College this weekend is a chance for them to get back on track. Small business is the backbone of every community. This is the 37th annual Washington County Homebuilders Association Home Show. “The past […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Automobile#Drainage#Uban Construction#Montgomeryparks Org#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Tractor-trailer carrying potatoes crashes in WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The northbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike were closed earlier this morning after a tractor-trailer that appeared to be carrying potatoes crashed. The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department says at around 6 a.m. on Mar. 3, they were dispatched to the area of the Morton Travel Plaza on the West […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WDVM 25

Frederick Housing Authority launches tutoring program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Housing Authority is receiving a big part of Frederick County’s American Rescue Plan funds. They plan to launch a new tutoring program. Due to the pandemic, having a lasting impression on students and the resources they need to succeed in the classroom, County Executive Jan Gardner is donating $400,000 […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Convoy of truckers arrives in Hagerstown, greeted by supporters

There is heavy to standstill traffic heading west on Route 40 out of Hagerstown. Thru traffic is advised to find an alternate route. HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy that has been traveling across the country from California arrived in Hagerstown on Friday evening. The convoy will be staying in the Hagerstown Speedway for […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Cause of fire at WV School for the Deaf and the Blind undetermined

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Investigators said on Friday that they were not able to determine what caused Saturday’s fire at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney. The fire destroyed the Administration Building on the campus. Officials said that this “extensive damage” affected their investigation. This building was unoccupied at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attends groundbreaking on Kenilworth Courts revitalization

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by officials on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Kenilworth 166 project. Construction began on phase one of the project that will revitalize the affordable housing complex, Kenilworth Courts. The project will create 166 new affordable units. “Today, we are standing where a new multi-family building […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Arlington Co. Board expresses ‘disappointment’ over Youngkin’s veto for police oversight bill

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board is voicing their frustrations after Gov. Glenn Younkin signed a veto for a police oversight bill. House Bill 670 would have allowed the county board, instead of the county manager, to appoint an independent policing auditor to work closely with the county’s community oversight board to investigate […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Trucker convoy to gather in Hagerstown, proceed to DC

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Truckers from across the country have begun to arrive in Western Maryland ahead of the expected trucker convoy. These truckers gathered in Hagerstown Thursday night. They say they are participating in the convoy to protest COVID-19 mandates. “We’re coming peacefully and we’re saying to the government, listen, we have a […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County health experts confirm less than 200 COVID cases

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County was known as a hotspot for COVID-19. Now, the county is turning a new page. In the past week health workers confirmed less than 200 new COVID-19 cases, however, hospitalization did go up slightly. Frederick Health hospital currently has 16 COVID-19 patients with four in the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland State Police deliver statement on anticipated convoy

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland State Police released a statement on Friday about anticipated convoys in the area. The statement said that Maryland, Virginia and D.C. police have personnel ready to help with any traffic issues that may arise. Information and updates will be available on their website as this develops.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy