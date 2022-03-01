Portion of Sligo Creek Trail closed for drainage improvements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning March 7, residents should expect to see a portion of Sligo Creek Parkway closed off to automobiles and the path to pedestrians and bicycles from Carroll Avenue to Jackson Avenue.

According to Montgomery Parks, the cloture will last about a month. The goal is to create drainage improvements and trail development to reduce flooding on the path.

Although a portion of Sligo Creek Parkway will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles will be allowed to use Sligo Creek Parkway.

For more information check out: www.MontgomeryParks.org/access .

