Reckoning With Inequality

February is Black History Month. Why do we need Black History Month? Why don’t we set aside special occasions to observe the history of other ethnicities in our country?. My answer to this question is that Black history tells a uniquely important story in our nation. It is a story that no other race or ethnicity shares. It is a story that must be grasped and understood if we are to understand our country as a whole, where it has been and where it needs to go.

