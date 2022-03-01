ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Reckoning With Inequality

By Steven Mintz
Inside Higher Ed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was struck in the New York Times obituary of one of the great historians of race, Leon Litwack, by the casual and condescending way his landmark scholarship was dismissed. Sure, the article’s subtitle was positive: “One of Berkeley’s most popular professors, he brought passion and nuance—and a love for blues...

www.insidehighered.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
WJAC TV

Educator slammed for suggesting abolishment of 'whiteness' and 'white people'

BERKELEY, Calif. (TND) — Critics are blasting a Berkeley professor after a video of him lecturing about the abolishment of “whiteness” and “white people” resurfaced this week. “To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people,” Professor Zeus Leonardo, an associate dean at Berkeley’s Graduate School...
EDUCATION
Dayton Daily News

MARCANO: The new racial reckoning

We’re headed for a new racial reckoning in America. This time, it’s about white people. This isn’t a George Floyd type of reckoning, based on injustice. This reckoning is about power and place, fueled by ideologues who could care less about the lasting damage their action will have on society.
DAYTON, OH
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
Futurity

Enslaved disabled people were key to community

Many enslaved people with disabilities in antebellum America, deemed unfit for labor by their owners, played critical social roles and provided a measure of stability to their communities, a book shows. Until now, the historical narrative has been largely silent about these valuable contributions and the people who made them....
HEALTH
Times-Republican

Learning the lessons of Black history

February is Black History Month. Why do we need Black History Month? Why don’t we set aside special occasions to observe the history of other ethnicities in our country?. My answer to this question is that Black history tells a uniquely important story in our nation. It is a story that no other race or ethnicity shares. It is a story that must be grasped and understood if we are to understand our country as a whole, where it has been and where it needs to go.
SOCIETY
ABC News

This author is fighting for Black moms to be remembered in history

Black mothers are often the foundations of families and communities, yet they are also forgotten by history. Author Anna Malaika Tubbs has made it her mission to ensure the contributions of Black mothers are not erased or left behind. Tubbs is the author of the bestselling book "The Three Mothers,"...
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Times

Author sees Marxist origins in Black Lives Matter movement

Mike Gonzalez has a message to share about the Marxist origins of Black Lives Matter, but thinks the media doesn’t want to hear it. The author of “BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution” says the Black Lives Matter political organization — as distinct from the slogan and people who adopt it — arose from critical race theory, itself an outgrowth of Marxist legal theories that influenced U.S. law schools from the 1970s to 1990s. Still, he says, the mainstream press outlets refuse to call it “Marxist” in news reports.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

The evolution of Black representation on television

Since the late 1940s, watching TV has been a popular American pastime. Television entertains us, educates us and helps shape our views of the world. It has also been "a primary source of America's racial education," according to University of Arizona scholar Stephanie Troutman Robbins. Troutman Robbins is the co-editor,...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Gives Advice to Anyone Arrested for Protesting Civil Rights Issues

“Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo is more than just a great actress; she’s also an avid activist and works to prevent injustices in our communities. She attends protests, meetings, and rallies, and lends her voice to the crowd. She also sometimes gets arrested. And, like any public figure, she has advice for anyone who finds themselves in the same situation.
ADVOCACY
UpNorthLive.com

Middle school lesson encourages students to pledge to Black Lives Matter

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent image going viral on Twitter shows a Black Lives Matter PowerPoint presentation at a northern Virginia middle school. “Children were asked to pledge to Black Lives Matter which was something that took a lot of families aback because I think people like the idea in general, but the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation that has pushed this in a lot of schools is deeply controversial, pushing ideas like celebrating queerness and disrupting the nuclear family,” said Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education. “BLM itself also has come out supporting Hamas, supporting Cuba, and so there are a lot of people who have a lot of problems with BLM. So for this to be pushed in a classroom, is a little bit appalling to a lot of people for good reason.”
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

Any writer has to struggle with the dilemma of staying true to their vision or giving editors and readers what they want. A number of factors might influence the latter: the market, trends and sensibilities. But in the decades after the Civil War, Black writers looking to faithfully depict the horrors of slavery had to contend with readers whose worldviews were colored by racism, as well as an entire swath of the country eager to paper over the past. Charles Chesnutt was one of those writers. Forced to work with skeptical editors and within the confines of popular forms, Chesnutt nonetheless worked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

