ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State Of The Union: Joe Biden Makes Ukraine A Moment For Unity – Update

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqtPR_0eSnw2QD00

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE, 7:50 PM PT: At one point during Joe Biden ’s State of the Union speech, and he started to talk about the deaths of service members due to environmental exposure, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) interrupted him, shouting, “Yeah, 13 of them!”

She was booed — by members of both parties.

The headline of the State of the Union speech was the hard line that Biden took toward Vladimir Putin and the ovation that greeted the Ukrainian ambassador, Oksana Markarova, who was seated next to First Lady Jill Biden. But the goal was to find moments of unity, where members of both parties would be compelled to stand up in applause.

It largely worked, as some of the standout moments were those that drew a show of support from members on both sides of the aisle, including Biden’s reference to funding the police, as well as one of his chief legislative accomplishments, the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

In doing so, members like Boebert and, sitting two seats away, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), at least on this night, came across as tone deaf to the moment. In one instance, they each tried to start a chant of “Build the Wall” before a Democratic lawmaker told them to sit down.

This was a very different speech than Biden’s first as president to a joint session of Congress last April, when he outlined an FDR-esque agenda. By contrast, in his first State of the Union, Biden broke the massive social spending plan into smaller parts, while highlighting such topics as social media safety and assisting veterans, issues that enjoy broad bipartisan support.

Even when he talked about Covid-19, an issue that has divided the country along partisan lines on issues like vaccine and mask mandates, Biden tried to turn the page.

“We can’t change how divided we’ve been,” he said. “But we can change how we move forward, on Covid-19 and other issues we must face together.”

Biden seemed to rush through parts in his delivery, at one point saying “Iranian” when he meant “Ukrainian,” but the speech was powerful in its framing of the Russian invasion of Ukraine as one of democracy versus tyranny. He remained adamant that the U.S. would not have direct involvement in military action, but insistent that the sanctions imposed by the West were working. And although he paid tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainians, as they face another night of Russian missile strikes, he also said that “we remain clear-eyed.”

“The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days weeks, months, will be hard on them.”

“Putin has unleashed violence and chaos,” Biden said. “But while he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.”

Biden also tried for a reset on an issue that seemed to catch the administration off guard: Inflation. “I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control,” Biden said, as he vowed to “lower your costs and lower the deficit.” Instead of the $2 trillion Build Back Better, Biden more succinctly explained some of its elements, like lowering prescription drug costs and cutting energy costs via solar, wind and electric vehicles. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) sat with two Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), as if to remind the president of his role in stalling his agenda, yet standing and clapping for some of its individual parts.

Will this be the reset that Biden needs to boost his poll numbers and Democratic fortunes in November? State of the Union addresses typically are delivered to much fanfare and then lost in the next news cycle. Biden’s moments of unity also may prove to be fleeting, but at least he showed that, in the midst of a geopolitical crisis, it was still possible.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden called for strengthening privacy protections and banning targeted advertising to children on social media in a brief portion of his State of the Union speech.

“Wr must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit,” Biden said.

He also introduced Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, who was a guest sitting in First Lady Jill Biden’s box.

Biden’s remarks, while scathing toward social media giants, are in line with criticism that the companies have been facing for some time on Capitol Hill, where their CEOs have testified numerous times. But significant legislation has yet to advance to the floor of either the House or the Senate.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union speech with a call to “Go get ’em.”

He finished with a passage devoted to what he called a “unity agenda,” focused on addressing the opioid epidemic, mental health, supporting veterans and ending cancer.

Those topics reflected a recurring theme of Biden’s speech, avoiding some of the cultural flashpoints and instead finding common ground.

“We are stronger today than we were a year ago, and we will be stronger a year from now than we are today,” Biden said, a variation on a typical line in a SOTU address. Shortly after he encouraged, “Go get ’em.”

The line apparently was referring to Americans in general, although some heard “Go get him,” as in a call to go after Vladimir Putin.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden drew several moments of bipartisan applause and cheering, including when he talked of a contentious issue on the right and left: Criminal justice reform.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” Biden said.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden touted progress on Covid-19, drawing a standing ovation on both side of the aisle as he said, “Our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way.”

The president said that Americans will be able to order more Covid tests from covidtests.gov for free. He also said that a promising antiviral treatment drug from Pfizer would be available to those who test positive will be available “on the spot at no cost.”

Biden also drew bipartisan applause when he called for an end of partisan division around the pandemic.

“Let’s use this moment as a reset. Let’s stop looking at Covid-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease.”

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden opened his State of the Union address with a nod to the Covid-19 pandemic before quickly pivoting to the crisis in Ukraine.

“Last year COVID-19 kept us apart. This year we are finally together again,” Biden said in his opening line.

He then framed the war in Ukraine as a battle of freedom over tyranny.

The maskless but socially distanced chamber erupted in applause as Biden introduced the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, who stood and put her hand over her heart. Some House and Senate members waved small Ukrainian flags, and a number of attendees, including First Lady Jill Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Debbie Dingell wore yellow and blue.

“President Putin thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

He predicted that Putin will have ended up leaving his regime weaker and the rest of the world strong.

Biden said that Putin “has no idea what’s coming,” a line that was not in the prepared remarks.

The president also put the coalition opposed to Putin’s invasion in context.

“In the battle between democracies and autocracies, democracies are rising to the moment,” Biden said.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will focus, as they always do, on a laundry list of priorities, but it may end up being most memorable for what  he says about the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

In excerpts released by the White House, Biden will put Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine in historical context, saying that “when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters. Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

CBS News’ Nancy Cordes reported that Biden also will announce that the U.S. will close its airspace to Russian aircraft.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, will be among the guests sitting with First Lady Jill Biden. In a hint of what topics Biden plans to address, other guests include Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, as the White House and many Capitol Hill lawmakers have been critical of social media platforms for the spread of misinformation and its potentially harmful impact on children.

In his speech, Biden plans to call for a ban on targeted advertising for children online, as well as to require that platforms “prioritize and ensure the health, safety and well-being of children and young people above profit and revenue in the design of their products and services.” He also will call for $5 million for research on social media’s harms. The Department of Health and Human Services will launch the Center of Excellence on Social Media and Mental Wellness. The White House said that it “will develop and disseminate information, guidance and training on the full impact of adolescent social media use, especially the risks these services pose to their mental health.”

Another guest will be Danielle Robinson, the surviving spouse of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died after exposure to burn pits while serving. Jon Stewart has pushed for legislation to assist veterans suffering from diseases after such exposure, and is scheduled to appear at a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

Biden also plans to address inflation in his speech, arguing that his agenda will curb the rise in prices.

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America,” Biden plans to say. “More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

“Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy’ I call it building a better America.”

About three months into his term, Biden delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress, but it technically was not a State of the Union speech. In contrast to that April 28 event, Biden’s address on Tuesday will be before a chamber where masks are optional, with Covid restrictions relaxed this week.

Broadcast and cable networks will have comprehensive coverage of Biden’s address, with the speech scheduled to start at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Biden’s State Of The Union Speech Heckled By Reps. Lauren Boebert & Marjorie Taylor Greene

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden was heckled during his State of the Union speech by Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tonight. NBC’s Garrett Haake told viewers that Boebert “and Marjorie Taylor Greene…kept up something of a running commentary throughout much of the speech, interjecting.” Boebert, who wore a wrap with the words “drill baby drill” on the back, appeared to be the night’s interjector-in-chief. Biden, as he did throughout the speech, sought to find common cause with Republicans as he spoke of caring for U.S. servicemen and women who may...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Rachel Maddow Will Return From Hiatus To Host Show Amid Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Rachel Maddow will return from her hiatus Thursday evening to cover the breaking news out of Ukraine. “I’ll be on MSNBC starting at 8pm ET tonight, with reporters joining us live from Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and more,” Maddow wrote on Twitter today. Maddow said last month that she would be taking a hiatus from her weeknight primetime show to work on a movie version of her Bag Man podcast. She also said that she would be working on another podcast, with plans to be “back in April.” She also said that there “may eventually be...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Johnny Brown Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Laugh-In’ & Broadway Actor, Musician Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show Good Times and a Laugh-In regular, has died at 84. No cause of death was given by his family, who announced his March 2 death on Instagram. Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown had a multi-facted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oksana Markarova
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
Jill Biden
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden's "enormous" mistakes

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday said Russia is invading Ukraine "because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made." "What we're seeing right now is the most serious military conflict in Europe since World War II," Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Thursday. "It is devastating, and unfortunately, I expect it's likely to get worse before it gets better. What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Economy#The State Of The Union#Ukrainian#Democratic
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fox News

Republicans demand Biden stop funding Putin's war with oil purchases

Congressional Republicans blasted President Biden for putting restrictions on domestic oil production while paying millions for Russian oil imports. Ahead of the president's first State of the Union address Tuesday, House Republicans said Biden has given Russian President Vladimir Putin leverage by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and freezing new oil and gas leases, while paying for Russian oil.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says ‘good to see you’ when asked about Ukraine as Kamala Harris meets with Zelensky

President Joe Biden ignored a question from reporters about Ukraine as his vice president met with Ukraine’s president amid rising tensions with Russia. Mr Biden was filmed leaving the Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC after having lunch when one reporter asked if he believed that Russia was determine to attack and invade Ukraine. “Good to see you,” Mr Biden said when he was asked about the latest news about Ukraine.On Friday, Mr Biden blamed Russian-backed separatist forces for a “major uptick” in violence to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, and said Russia’s claims of a major offense...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy