State Of The Union: Joe Biden Makes Ukraine A Moment For Unity – Update

UPDATE, 7:50 PM PT: At one point during Joe Biden ’s State of the Union speech, and he started to talk about the deaths of service members due to environmental exposure, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) interrupted him, shouting, “Yeah, 13 of them!”

She was booed — by members of both parties.

The headline of the State of the Union speech was the hard line that Biden took toward Vladimir Putin and the ovation that greeted the Ukrainian ambassador, Oksana Markarova, who was seated next to First Lady Jill Biden. But the goal was to find moments of unity, where members of both parties would be compelled to stand up in applause.

It largely worked, as some of the standout moments were those that drew a show of support from members on both sides of the aisle, including Biden’s reference to funding the police, as well as one of his chief legislative accomplishments, the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

In doing so, members like Boebert and, sitting two seats away, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), at least on this night, came across as tone deaf to the moment. In one instance, they each tried to start a chant of “Build the Wall” before a Democratic lawmaker told them to sit down.

This was a very different speech than Biden’s first as president to a joint session of Congress last April, when he outlined an FDR-esque agenda. By contrast, in his first State of the Union, Biden broke the massive social spending plan into smaller parts, while highlighting such topics as social media safety and assisting veterans, issues that enjoy broad bipartisan support.

Even when he talked about Covid-19, an issue that has divided the country along partisan lines on issues like vaccine and mask mandates, Biden tried to turn the page.

“We can’t change how divided we’ve been,” he said. “But we can change how we move forward, on Covid-19 and other issues we must face together.”

Biden seemed to rush through parts in his delivery, at one point saying “Iranian” when he meant “Ukrainian,” but the speech was powerful in its framing of the Russian invasion of Ukraine as one of democracy versus tyranny. He remained adamant that the U.S. would not have direct involvement in military action, but insistent that the sanctions imposed by the West were working. And although he paid tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainians, as they face another night of Russian missile strikes, he also said that “we remain clear-eyed.”

“The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days weeks, months, will be hard on them.”

“Putin has unleashed violence and chaos,” Biden said. “But while he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.”

Biden also tried for a reset on an issue that seemed to catch the administration off guard: Inflation. “I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control,” Biden said, as he vowed to “lower your costs and lower the deficit.” Instead of the $2 trillion Build Back Better, Biden more succinctly explained some of its elements, like lowering prescription drug costs and cutting energy costs via solar, wind and electric vehicles. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) sat with two Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), as if to remind the president of his role in stalling his agenda, yet standing and clapping for some of its individual parts.

Will this be the reset that Biden needs to boost his poll numbers and Democratic fortunes in November? State of the Union addresses typically are delivered to much fanfare and then lost in the next news cycle. Biden’s moments of unity also may prove to be fleeting, but at least he showed that, in the midst of a geopolitical crisis, it was still possible.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden called for strengthening privacy protections and banning targeted advertising to children on social media in a brief portion of his State of the Union speech.

“Wr must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit,” Biden said.

He also introduced Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, who was a guest sitting in First Lady Jill Biden’s box.

Biden’s remarks, while scathing toward social media giants, are in line with criticism that the companies have been facing for some time on Capitol Hill, where their CEOs have testified numerous times. But significant legislation has yet to advance to the floor of either the House or the Senate.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union speech with a call to “Go get ’em.”

He finished with a passage devoted to what he called a “unity agenda,” focused on addressing the opioid epidemic, mental health, supporting veterans and ending cancer.

Those topics reflected a recurring theme of Biden’s speech, avoiding some of the cultural flashpoints and instead finding common ground.

“We are stronger today than we were a year ago, and we will be stronger a year from now than we are today,” Biden said, a variation on a typical line in a SOTU address. Shortly after he encouraged, “Go get ’em.”

The line apparently was referring to Americans in general, although some heard “Go get him,” as in a call to go after Vladimir Putin.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden drew several moments of bipartisan applause and cheering, including when he talked of a contentious issue on the right and left: Criminal justice reform.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” Biden said.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden touted progress on Covid-19, drawing a standing ovation on both side of the aisle as he said, “Our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way.”

The president said that Americans will be able to order more Covid tests from covidtests.gov for free. He also said that a promising antiviral treatment drug from Pfizer would be available to those who test positive will be available “on the spot at no cost.”

Biden also drew bipartisan applause when he called for an end of partisan division around the pandemic.

“Let’s use this moment as a reset. Let’s stop looking at Covid-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease.”

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden opened his State of the Union address with a nod to the Covid-19 pandemic before quickly pivoting to the crisis in Ukraine.

“Last year COVID-19 kept us apart. This year we are finally together again,” Biden said in his opening line.

He then framed the war in Ukraine as a battle of freedom over tyranny.

The maskless but socially distanced chamber erupted in applause as Biden introduced the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, who stood and put her hand over her heart. Some House and Senate members waved small Ukrainian flags, and a number of attendees, including First Lady Jill Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Debbie Dingell wore yellow and blue.

“President Putin thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

He predicted that Putin will have ended up leaving his regime weaker and the rest of the world strong.

Biden said that Putin “has no idea what’s coming,” a line that was not in the prepared remarks.

The president also put the coalition opposed to Putin’s invasion in context.

“In the battle between democracies and autocracies, democracies are rising to the moment,” Biden said.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will focus, as they always do, on a laundry list of priorities, but it may end up being most memorable for what he says about the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

In excerpts released by the White House, Biden will put Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine in historical context, saying that “when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters. Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

CBS News’ Nancy Cordes reported that Biden also will announce that the U.S. will close its airspace to Russian aircraft.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, will be among the guests sitting with First Lady Jill Biden. In a hint of what topics Biden plans to address, other guests include Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, as the White House and many Capitol Hill lawmakers have been critical of social media platforms for the spread of misinformation and its potentially harmful impact on children.

In his speech, Biden plans to call for a ban on targeted advertising for children online, as well as to require that platforms “prioritize and ensure the health, safety and well-being of children and young people above profit and revenue in the design of their products and services.” He also will call for $5 million for research on social media’s harms. The Department of Health and Human Services will launch the Center of Excellence on Social Media and Mental Wellness. The White House said that it “will develop and disseminate information, guidance and training on the full impact of adolescent social media use, especially the risks these services pose to their mental health.”

Another guest will be Danielle Robinson, the surviving spouse of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died after exposure to burn pits while serving. Jon Stewart has pushed for legislation to assist veterans suffering from diseases after such exposure, and is scheduled to appear at a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

Biden also plans to address inflation in his speech, arguing that his agenda will curb the rise in prices.

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America,” Biden plans to say. “More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

“Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy’ I call it building a better America.”

About three months into his term, Biden delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress, but it technically was not a State of the Union speech. In contrast to that April 28 event, Biden’s address on Tuesday will be before a chamber where masks are optional, with Covid restrictions relaxed this week.

Broadcast and cable networks will have comprehensive coverage of Biden’s address, with the speech scheduled to start at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.