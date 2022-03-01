ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Gov. Lamont lays out plan to lower cost of prescription medications

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4So74E_0eSnw0el00

Gov. Ned Lamont wants to lower the cost of prescription drugs, but critics say his plan misses the mark.

Pharmacists say people are choosing between food and drugs because some medications are that expensive.

Lamont wants to rein prices in. His plan targets drugmakers by limiting price hikes to 2% above inflation. If prices go higher, pharma companies face an 80% penalty. That money would go into subsidies to help people buy health insurance on Access Health CT , the state’s Affordable Care Act exchange.

"This is one small step. We have to make health care more affordable," said Lamont.

Dawn Hocevar is a cancer patient with stage 3 melanoma, who is also the CEO of BioCT . She says the governor's plan does not target the real problem, which is middlemen like pharmacy benefit managers.

"Where is the cost of that drug as it's trickled down to the patient? Where is it being sucked into?" said Hocevar.

Jobs could also be impacted. If the bill passes, Pfizer is threatening to re-evaluate its massive lab in Groton .

"Why single out innovative bio-pharma when we're actually delivering lifesaving innovations?", asked Pfizer Groton lab Vice President John Burkhardt.

The governor also wants to import cheaper drugs from Canada. Six states already allow it, but they're also facing legal challenges.

The Connecticut Pharmacists Association is raising safety concerns about Canadian drugs . But before they could be imported, Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection would need approval from Washington.

"The federal government has now said, 'Alright, we're going to let states explore doing this. Send our Department of Health and Human Services your plan for how you'll do this so that it's safe,’” said DCP commissioner Michelle Seagull.

One pharmacist in New Britain says patients need relief now.

"It's a struggle to decide between food, power and prescriptions. Prescription medications can save their lives," said Todd DeGroff, of Beacon Prescriptions.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Congresswoman Wild attempts to lower prescription drug costs

Congresswoman Susan Wild is calling on Congress to take action to lower prescription drug costs. She says a quarter of all Americans struggle to afford medications causing them to cut, ration or skip doses. House Democrats reintroduced a bill back in April that would give Medicare the power to negotiate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Grand Haven Tribune

Whitmer signs bills to reduce prescription drug costs

DELTA TOWNSHIP — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed bipartisan bills into law that are designed to reduce prescription drug costs by regulating pharmacy benefit managers that oversee coverage for employers, insurers and others. Parts of the laws took effect immediately while others, including licensing requirements and bans on...
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Lamont proposes 2.4% increase in spending in fiscal 2023 budget

(The Center Square) – With a third consecutive year of budget surpluses, Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing a series of adjustments in the second year of Connecticut’s 2022-23 biennium budget that would increase total spending to $24.2 billion. The proposal, if adopted, would spend an additional 2.4% in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bay News 9

Movement to make prescription medications more affordable growing

TEXAS — West Health predicted in 2020 that "more than 1.1 million Medicare patients could die over the next decade because they cannot afford to pay for their prescriptions." The push to reduce the cost of prescription drugs is a topic that has received national attention. Susan Finch's world...
HEALTH
Law.com

Opioid Defendants Move Forward on $26 Billion Settlement

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals and three other drug companies have agreed to move forward on a $26 billion global opioid settlement, the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history. New Jersey, which stands to recover a roughly $641 million share of the settlement, is among the participating states.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Prescription Medications#Affordable Care Act#Access Health#Pfizer Groton#Canadian#Dcp
9&10 News

New Laws Aim to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

Several steps are being taken this week to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Michiganders. The first step was signed into law Wednesday. Three bills signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are part of a larger package to lower prices. These bills look to increase transparency in the pricing market and streamline costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Sacklers to pay $6 billion to settle Purdue opioid lawsuits

March 3 (Reuters) - The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP reached a deal with a group of attorneys general to pay up to $6 billion in cash to resolve widespread litigation alleging that they fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, bringing the OxyContin maker closer to exiting bankruptcy. The...
BUSINESS
WNYT

Schumer unveiling plan to lower insulin costs

Senator Chuck Schumer wants to cut costs for a life-saving drug that more than 62,000 Capital Region residents depend on. The majority leader was in Albany on Wednesday to unveil his plan to cut the cost of insulin for diabetics. Schumer took aim at pharmaceutical companies and distributors, saying they're...
ALBANY, NY
Chicago Sun-Times

Don’t divert money out of federal program meant to lower prescription prices

The intent of most of the government-run health care programs and services we have is to help people with real needs better access and better afford health care. Unfortunately, whenever there is a pile of money on the line, outside interests try to find ways to get access to the cash, and what begins as a sincere effort to help regular people ends up helping increase profits for businesses.
HEALTH
New Haven Register

Lamont promotes tax cut plans

EAST HARTFORD - Gov. Ned Lamont came to the Senior Center here on Wednesday to promote his proposed ceiling on local auto taxes, property tax credits and ending income taxes on pensions. Minutes later, Democratic majority leaders in the State Capitol announced they plan to focus on extending the Earned...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bloomberg

US Faces Teacher Shortage as Workers Quit Rapidly

In December, 143,000 workers in the education sector quit their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor. The number of job openings in the national education sector increased by 58,000 compared to November. That brings total openings for the current academic year to 2.43 million, a 53% jump from the same time period a year before. President of Kelly Education Nicola Soares talks about the issue on Bloomberg Quicktake's Focus. (Source: Bloomberg)
EDUCATION
News 12

News 12

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy