The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual lenders through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Sunmark Credit Union, ranked No. 6 last year, and 1st National Bank of Scotia, No. 14, did not submit data for this year’s List; some other lenders, like KeyBank and Bank of America do not respond for this List.

ALBANY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO