ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Announcing E2 | Education Exchange: Moving forward together

By Microsoft Education Team
Lumia UK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last eight years, Microsoft E2 | Education Exchange has brought education changemakers together from around the globe. They collaborate on teaching and learning strategies, share solutions that impact student outcomes, get energized by inspirational speakers, and network with other educators and school leaders. With the ongoing pandemic, we continue...

educationblog.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
NBC Chicago

The Stanford PhD Student With a Mission to Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers by 2025

Favour Nerrise wanted to be a brain surgeon when she was 10 but was conflicted. "Brain surgery looks cool. But how can we make surgical tools better?" she recalls thinking. With the help of her mother, Nerrise searched online for robotics tutorials, training videos, and local competitions. Initially, she found VEX Robotics and First LEGO League, two organizations that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. Nerrise also came across the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a nonprofit with the mission of increasing the number of Black engineers.
SOCIETY
Entrepreneur

Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showcase Schools#Mie Experts And Showcase#Tech For Good Challenge#Filipino#Microsoft Education
thebossmagazine.com

Moving the World Forward

SYSTRA USA Thinks Globally and Acts Locally to Develop the Future of Mobility. As a world leader in engineering and consulting to the transportation and mobility industry, SYSTRA USA is all about forward movement. Every element of the company is geared around providing services to improve all types of mass transit and delivering infrastructure for transportation projects.
TRAFFIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

ACI Logistix improving consumer experience through speed, innovation

Five to 10 years ago, if delivery drivers were not wearing brown, purple or white, there would be cause for concern. Today, thanks to gig workers and big names like Amazon, consumers pay little attention to who brings packages to their door, as long as the process is consistent and seamless. Companies like ACI Logistix are using this broader approach to delivery as leverage in building their businesses.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
protocol.com

Microsoft completes $19.7B acquisition of Nuance's AI voice tech

Microsoft $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance Communications officially closed on Friday, paving the way for the company to expand into the health care space and improve its communications software with AI tech. As the backbone of Siri, Nuance already works with health care giants like Epic, Humana and Cleveland Clinic....
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

To achieve enterprise sales success, tailor your approach to CIOs

Technology vendors who have been successful over the long term all have something in common: they know how to sell to chief information officers. They understand that the work isn’t over after the handshakes and signatures — effectively managing and nurturing a vendor-CIO relationship requires attention. I’m a...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in FinTech: Grasshopper Bank Leaps Forward; FinTech Weavr Aims for Simplicity; CaixaBank Talks Ethics, Regs; Airwallex Partners with Plum

In today’s FinTech news, digital business bank Grasshopper has lined up a new executive team as it launches innovative products and shifts its focus to startups and SMBs, and London FinTech startup Weavr talks to PYMNTS about its alternative to complicated backend technology. Meanwhile, at a Barcelona FinTech session, the chairman of CaixaBank spoke about financial regulations, ethics and data.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

The '5 Ts' of using digital health in a pandemic

A group of 13 international leaders in public health and digital health reached a consensus on the best-use practices for digital health in the face of a pandemic. Their recommendations fell under five main categories: team, transparency, technology, "techquity" and transformation — the Five Ts — and were published in JAMA Network Open Feb. 23.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
BUSINESS
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY
TravelNoire

The First Crypto and Tech Hotel Brand Announces Exclusive NFT Membership Rewards Program

As digital assets become popular, the travel industry is starting to embrace them. Companies are now looking to attract crypto holders worldwide, and booking travel with cryptocurrency is on the rise. Now, it is time for the NFTs to get aquatinted within the tourism sector. The Atlanta-based EV Hotel, the first crypto and tech hotel brand, announced in late February that the brand is creating an exclusive NFT membership for its clients as part of a visionary business approach that aims to combine comfort and technology hospitality space, equipped to innovate the current hotel loyalty programs. This is the first hotel with an NFT rewards program.
LIFESTYLE
World Economic Forum

Q&A: Women need to take the lead in internet governance

Founder of GirlHype, Baratang Miya, established her non-profit organization to empower women and girls to join the tech sector. Miya says that by teaching girls to code, it will change the face of AI as more women become a part of the conversation. Role models at every level of internet...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Idea Partners with A5G Networks for Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities

Vodafone Idea (VI) announced that it is partnering with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry4.0 and smart cities in the digital era. Through this engagement, Vi has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and white box RAN elements in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios - all while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy