Hong Kong logs 117 deaths on Tuesday and now has one of the world’s highest COVID-19 death rates

The Millennial Source
 3 days ago
When the pandemic started, the whole world was thrown into chaos. However, as it’s progressed, many developed nations have decided to live with the virus, while Hong Kong has adopted a zero-COVID-19 approach. This has led to Hong Kong becoming increasingly isolated from the rest of the world...

Hong Kong COVID-19 case numbers double again

Hong Kong and mainland China have a zero-COVID-19 policy, which means how it sounds – control and maximum suppression of the virus. This, among other things, means mandatory mask-wearing, contact tracing, quarantine camps for close contacts and designated hotel quarantine for travelers into the region. This is while many...
Carrie Lam
