ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shrewsbury dominant as leaders Rotherham cling on for draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ab0pd_0eSnutbh00

League One leaders Rotherham were forced to hang on for a point after a goalless draw against Shrewsbury.

The home side dominated the second half and hit the post through George Nurse, but the Millers stood firm to notch their sixth consecutive clean sheet on the road and maintain a seven-point gap over second-placed Wigan.

The runaway leaders started brightly and top scorer Michael Smith should have done better when he was on the end of a knock-down in the box, while Freddie Ladapo hesitated in front of goal after Oliver Rathbone’s clever pass.

Angus MacDonald could have made a memorable return from injury but blazed over following Nurse’s poor headed clearance.

Shrewsbury’s Ethan Ebanks-Landell failed to head home a golden chance at the back post before Ryan Bowman cut inside and forced Josh Vickers into his first save of the evening.

Matthew Pennington headed wide from a corner early in the second half before Luke Leahy’s volley whistled narrowly wide.

Nurse came closest just before the hour mark, his effort crashing against the inside of the post with Pennington unable to stab home the follow-up.

Nurse forced another save from Vickers whilst Tom Bloxham almost squeezed his effort under the keeper.

It took Rotherham until the 85th minute to muster an attempt in the second half when Ladapo glanced his header past the post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Luke Leahy returns from suspension for Shrewsbury

Luke Leahy will return for Shrewsbury as they take on Portsmouth on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has served a two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards and was meant to return for the weekend’s game against Morecambe before it was postponed. Defender Tom Flanagan could also make his full...
SPORTS
newschain

Ollie Rathbone stunner earns leaders Rotherham point against second-placed Wigan

Ollie Rathbone’s stunning strike ensured Rotherham kept Wigan at arm’s length in the Sky Bet League One title race after a 1-1 draw at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Rathbone hammered home from distance to cancel out Stephen Humphreys’ first-half opener to keep their six-point lead intact at the summit, though the Latics do have two games in hand.
SPORTS
newschain

Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face Morecambe

Rotherham are waiting on Joe Mattock for their clash against Morecambe. The 31-year-old missed out on the Millers’ 1-1- draw with Wigan on Friday after feeling some tightness in training but could come back into the side in midweek. Rarmani Edmonds-Green has not played since January after suffering with...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bowman
Person
Matthew Pennington
Person
Josh Vickers
Person
Luke Leahy
Person
Tom Bloxham
newschain

Freddie Ladapo double fires leaders Rotherham past Morecambe

Leaders Rotherham strengthened their promotion push in Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 win over managerless Morecambe. A first-half brace from striker Freddie Ladapo did the damage as the Millers stayed in top spot and nine points clear of third place. It took the home side just four minutes...
SOCCER
newschain

Plymouth waiting on Joe Edwards for Rotherham clash

Plymouth will check on Joe Edwards ahead of the visit of League One leaders Rotherham. Edwards missed the midweek defeat at Cambridge with a niggle and he will be checked ahead of the game. Steven Sessegnon made his debut off the bench at the Abbey and boss Steven Schumacher must...
SPORTS
newschain

Paul Warne wants more from Rotherham despite win over Morecambe

Rotherham manager Paul Warne revealed some home truths were told in the dressing room in spite of his side running out 2-0 winners over Morecambe. Freddie Ladapo, who handed in a transfer request last month, twice struck clinically in the opening half-hour to seal the points over the managerless visitors and move the Millers onto eight games unbeaten in the league.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrewsbury#Wigan#Nurse
newschain

Steve Cooper has mixed feelings over Sheffield United draw

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper felt his side should have beaten Sheffield United rather than being content with a 1-1 Championship draw after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser. Top scorer Billy Sharp put the home side ahead midway through the second half with his 13th goal of the season after Brennan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

John Yems starts touchline ban as Crawley host Scunthorpe

Manager John Yems will start a three-match touchline ban when Crawley host Scunthorpe in League Two action on Saturday. Yems was fined £2250 and hit with the touchline suspension after admitting charges of using abusive and insulting words towards a match official the 1-0 loss at Hartlepool on February 12.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Huddersfield climb into top two with comfortable win over Peterborough

Huddersfield moved into the Sky Bet Championship’s top two after extending their unbeaten run to an 18th game with a routine 3-0 home victory over Peterborough. Centre-back Tom Lees’ headed brace secured three points for the Terriers after midfielder Danel Sinani’s sixth goal of the season had opened the scoring.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy