Shrewsbury dominant as leaders Rotherham cling on for draw

League One leaders Rotherham were forced to hang on for a point after a goalless draw against Shrewsbury.

The home side dominated the second half and hit the post through George Nurse, but the Millers stood firm to notch their sixth consecutive clean sheet on the road and maintain a seven-point gap over second-placed Wigan.

The runaway leaders started brightly and top scorer Michael Smith should have done better when he was on the end of a knock-down in the box, while Freddie Ladapo hesitated in front of goal after Oliver Rathbone’s clever pass.

Angus MacDonald could have made a memorable return from injury but blazed over following Nurse’s poor headed clearance.

Shrewsbury’s Ethan Ebanks-Landell failed to head home a golden chance at the back post before Ryan Bowman cut inside and forced Josh Vickers into his first save of the evening.

Matthew Pennington headed wide from a corner early in the second half before Luke Leahy’s volley whistled narrowly wide.

Nurse came closest just before the hour mark, his effort crashing against the inside of the post with Pennington unable to stab home the follow-up.

Nurse forced another save from Vickers whilst Tom Bloxham almost squeezed his effort under the keeper.

It took Rotherham until the 85th minute to muster an attempt in the second half when Ladapo glanced his header past the post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox