First-of-its-kind Colorado Prison Radio launches

By Michael Konopasek
 3 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A new streaming radio station allows listeners to go behind the walls of Colorado prisons.

The station launched on Tuesday inside the Limon Correctional facility and is controlled by inmates, who create the programming. The radio station as a whole is the product of the University of Denver’s Prison Arts Initiative.

According to officials, the radio station is designed to help those incarcerated achieve rehabilitation by tearing down barriers between the prison world and the real world.

Inmates from three Colorado prisons generate content by playing music and conducting interviews. The radio segments allow inmates to work one-on-one with prison staffers and administrators and the experience, according to several inmates, builds more of a community behind bars.

“The issue of incarceration affects all of us, even if you feel like you’re far from it,” said Ashley Hamilton, the executive director of the initiative.

Another executive director that agrees with her runs the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“This relationship building between them and us really matters,” said Executive Director of DOC, Dean Williams.

Other DOC officials said that building those relationships helps inmates come to terms with being ready for freedom.

“For us to show that we forgave ourselves, as well as reached out for forgiveness, is major for us,” said Darrius Turner, an inmate in Colorado’s correctional system.

Fellow inmate Anthony “Qvo” Quintana is excited for the educational aspect inherently gained while running a radio program.

“This is an opportunity to really, really change the stigmas of what prison is,” Quintana said. “Prison is prison. There’s still a dark side to this place.”

Officials said 95% of the inmates will, at some point, be back in our communities. Through this artistic outlet, a bridge is being built so the prison-to-release transition can be a bit smoother of a transition.

The station offers content 24/7 and can be heard by downloading the Inside Wire app in the App Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

