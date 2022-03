A man has caused outrage after claiming he made a spreadsheet totting up what his daughter “owes” him and demands she pays it back. The family fell out a few years ago and despite the 21-year-old reaching out to him, he expects her to reimburse him the $18,000 he estimates he spent on her since she turned 18 before he will let her back into his life.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 26 DAYS AGO