ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Remember That Ship Full Of Porsches And Lamborghinis? It Sank

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Unfortunately, there was no happy ending to the whole "4,000 luxury cars burning at sea" saga: after a fire raged for days, the ship that was carrying the ultra-luxe vehicles went under.

MOL Ship Management, the Singapore-based company that owned 60,000-ton cargo ship Felicity Ace, confirmed that the ship sank on Tuesday morning after crews struggled to save it from a fire for nearly than two weeks.

While all 22 crew members were rescued immediately after the fire started, the 4,000 vehicles on the ship went down with it.

"Initial reports from the local salvage team state that the vessel had sunk at around 9 a.m. local time having suffered a list to starboard," MOL wrote in a statement. "The last vessel position was around 220 nautical miles off the Azores. The salvage crafts will remain around the sea to monitor the situation."

Why Were So Many Cars Burning At Sea?

Felicity Ace had set out to Rhode Island from Emden, Germany on Feb. 10, carrying a shipment of over 4,000 Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Volkswagen bound for U.S. dealers and buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBjN2_0eSntUlr00
The Portuguese Navy

But six days after it set sail, an unexplained fire broke out off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands.

It quickly overwhelmed the ship and raged for the next two weeks as salvage crews and firefighting equipment struggled to arrive and contain it.

The entire 22-person crew was rescued by helicopter to the nearest island by the Portuguese navy.

Much of how the fire started and was fought is currently unclear or not being revealed.

The New York Times reported that, according to the Portuguese navy, the ship "lost stability and sank" despite being confirmed "apparently stable, has no fires on the outside or inside, although there is a high temperature in the central area, with no smoke in its structure" on Friday.

As the situation started getting coverage, MOL also would not comment on whether the car shipment contained any electric cars. The the lithium-ion batteries within them are widely known to be more flammable than the ones within gas-powered cars.

An investigation on what caused the fire has been launched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8zmA_0eSntUlr00
The Portuguese Navy

Just How Big Was The Damage?

While early statements expressed to rescue at least some of the cars aboard, the entire 4,000-plus fleet plunged into the water alongside the ship by Tuesday.

The cars aboard came from mostly luxury brands such as Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley and Audi, with a total value estimated at over $400 million.

The environmental damage also risks being extensive. Ocean conservation nonprofit Oceana estimated that over three million liters of heavy fuel and oil could enter the ocean alongside the ship itself.

Replacing all those cars, at a time of supply chain disruptions and a global semiconductor shortage, is also an environmentally costly process. But because many of those cars were already on its way to customers who ordered them, that's now Volkswagen's problem.

"We are already working to replace every car affected and the first cars will be built soon," Porsche spokesperson Angus Fitton told the Times.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars sinks after burning for weeks

A two-week transatlantic saga ended Tuesday with a massive ship — and thousands of luxury cars aboard — sinking about 250 miles off a Portuguese archipelago after catching fire. Despite efforts to salvage what remained of the Felicity Ace, the ship and its nearly 4,000-vehicle cargo went down...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Electric Cars#Lamborghinis#Vehicles#Ship Management#Portuguese#The New York Times#Mol
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW's Worst Fears Coming True Over Cargo Ship Fire

Fire crews have largely managed to contain the flames and intense smoke that engulfed the now-abandoned Felicity Age container ship. Currently afloat in the Atlantic Ocean, the ship's 22-member crew was forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out several days ago. The good news is that they're okay and no oil spills were observed. What's not so good is that the Volkswagen Group had as many as 4,000 new vehicles onboard. Their status remained unknown until now.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
KHON2

Mysterious flying object alerts military aircraft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
HONOLULU, HI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

This May Be the World’s Best-Looking 1954 Chevy

This car defies description. The longer you look at this '54 Chevy, the more amorphous it becomes. It's not Pro Street, but it does have big tires. It's not Pro Touring, but it does have a six-speed manual and big brakes. And it's most certainly not a custom, yet it offers some classic custom touches that you must search carefully to identify. This ride checks off all of the above, and more.
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy