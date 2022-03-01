ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Under Pressure, Halts All Russian Sales

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report said late Tuesday that it will halt all sales of its product in Russia as the country's invasion of Ukraine continues.

The American company site shows delivery dates as "currently unavailable" on its Russian site and Apple said it had stopped all exports into Russia.

On Friday, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov publicly asked Apple to stop selling its products and services in Russia.

"I've contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US governement sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24," Fedorov posted on his Twitter account.

He also posted a letter he wrote to Cook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tqk0Q_0eSntOij00
Justin Sullivan/Getty

Four days later, the company said in a statement that it had also removed Sputnik News and RT News from its App Store because of their connection as state-run media to the Putin administration.

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia," Apple said in a statement. "Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country.

The company said that Apple Pay and other services have been limited and that it has "disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine" in order to keep people in the area safe.

The company joins Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report, Warner Bros. and Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report in limiting the business it does in Russia beyond what official sanctions have required.

Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Reportand Youtube have also already taken anti-Russian measures

You can read more about those sanction and what Russians are listed as flagged here.

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Apple Maps#Apple Pay#Aapl#American#Ukrainian#The Apple Store#Sputnik News#Rt News#Nike#Nike Inc#Class B Report#Anti Russian#Russians
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
