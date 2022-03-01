ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB cancels opening day, will lose regular-season games over labor dispute

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Major League Baseball has canceled opening day. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday afternoon the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute.

This is the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline, the Associated Press reports.

After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league sent the players’ association a “best and final offer” on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

According to AP, players rejected the offer. The rejection set the stage for the MLB to follow through on threats to cancel opening day on March 31.

The ninth work stoppage in baseball history will be the fourth that causes regular-season games to be canceled, AP confirmed.

RELATED PEOPLE
ClutchPoints

Player’s Union changing stance on key issue creating optimism for a baseball season

Baseball fans around the world are furious as the MLB lockout continues. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of regular season games already, as the owners and players have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. As recent as Thursday, it appeared the two sides were nowhere close to coming to a deal, creating further cancellations almost inevitable. On Friday, a potentially massive breakthrough occurred. The MLB Player’s Union has brought a new proposal to MLB, one which includes re-opening talks of the 14-team playoff format, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
MLB
