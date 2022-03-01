Navy Plate Bill unanimously passed by Virginia House of Delegates, ready for orders

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Navy Plate Bill (SB212).



The passing clears the final hurdle for the bill and is awaiting signature from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. When the bill is signed, it officially becomes law to be enacted on July 1.

The Navy plate is a shared revenue with the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society who is expected to receive $15 annually for every plate sold after the initial 1,000 plates sell.

The plates are available to all Navy veterans and active duty members as well as un-remarried surviving spouses.

The annual plate fee is $25 for the standard series and $35 for personalized plates which must comply with DMV content rules. In Virginia, the purchase of a plate is separate from registration renewals.

To order your Navy plate:

Download and complete this application

Attach copy of Military ID card, DD-214, or DMV Veteran* card (Mark out SSN or DOB)

Include check or money order payable to plate sponsor: Roger Hirsh

Mail to: Navy Plate Virginia PO BOX 7303 Portsmouth, VA 23707



To learn more or to purchase an order, click here.

