ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

WEB EXTRA: Batman Spotted Watching Over London on London Eye

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatman was spotted keeping watch over London, England, when a...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Storm Eunice: Powerful winds knock around jetliners over London

LONDON - As Storm Eunice hit the United Kingdom on Friday, powerful winds knocked around several jetliners coming in and out of Heathrow Airport in London. Video footage shot from the ground shows several planes swaying in the wind as they approached the airport. Several jetliners could be seen aborting their landing and climbing back up into the sky, presumably to try again.
ENVIRONMENT
FodorsTravel

10 Places Where You Can Spot an Authentic Banksy in London

Home > Destinations > Europe > England > London > Arts & Culture. Celebrate the work of one of the most elusive and controversial street artists of our time. When it comes to Covid-19 safe activities, street art tours should be number one on your list. In fact, London makes a beautiful hotspot for the activity, with miles of free street art scattered around the city. Be it an official or paid street tour or wandering off solo, there is much to see. Banksy, the illustrious and anonymous street artist, brought the phenomenon of street art to the mainstream with his one-of-a-kind metaphorical-laden pieces popping up across London’s historic streets. So if you’re popping across the pond and hoping to view one of his iconic works in real life, look no further. We’ve compiled ten of his most popular works that can be found along these magical city’s streets.
VISUAL ART
BBC

The Batman: How Liverpool, Glasgow and London helped create Gotham City

Liverpool, Glasgow and London were among the places to double as Gotham City during the filming of The Batman, as a growing number of British locations are given starring roles in blockbuster movies. One day in October 2020, onlookers in Liverpool looked up to see a mysterious figure dressed in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The London Eye#England#Uk
BBC

The Batman: Belfast only city in UK to give new film a 15A rating

A decision taken by Belfast City Council means children under the age of 15 will be able to watch the new Batman film if they are accompanied by an adult. The Batman had originally been given a 15 rating by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). Belfast is the...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
U.K.
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz Channels Her Inner Cat at 'The Batman' London Premiere

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson attended The Batman London premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo, and they couldn’t look hotter. The actors both rocked black — similarly to their characters in the film. Kravitz, who plays Selena Kyle, AKA Catwoman, wore a black Saint Laurent cut-out gown,...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Only Cool-Girl Jewellery Would Do For Zoë Kravitz’s London Batman Look

It was always going to be Saint Laurent for Zoë Kravitz’s London Batman premiere. The YSL ambassador has a knack for making the most devastatingly simple red-carpet proposition – like a little black dress – look subversive thanks to her signature sexy bourgeois style. Last night’s jaw-dropping detail came via cut-out chest panels that read cheeky, but still managed to look demure thanks to the classic silhouette and her Audrey Hepburn-esque fringe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Refinery29

I Tried The Effortless Hair Trend Taking Over London Salons & TikTok

There's no doubt we've been spoilt for choice when it comes to hair trends recently. We've had braided ponytails, knotless braids and the 'octopus' haircut (a modern day, ultra wearable take on the retro shag style) all competing for the top spot, with Y2K the main theme for most styles. Even old favourites like microlink extensions (currently taking TikTok by storm thanks to how natural they look) and the silk press have made a comeback. In other words, it's never been easier to switch things up.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy