Everton took some time to get going last night against non-League side Boreham Wood, but looked a lot better when they switched to a 4-4-2 with Richarlison on the pitch, eventually winning 2-0 with a Salomon Rondon brace. The Toffees move on into the FA Cup quarter finals with a trip to Crystal Palace on the cards for a chance to go to Wembley.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO