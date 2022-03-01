ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WEB EXTRA : CBS News Poll - Top Topics People Want To Hear About During The State of the Union

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden will give his first State of the Union address tonight. According...

Monday 60 Minute Poll-What Is The State Of The Union?

President Joe Biden gives his first State Of The Union speech Tuesday in front of the joint houses of Congress. There will be the usual hoopla with the announcing of his arrival, rounds of applause from the Democrat side of the chamber, possibly a smattering of boos from the other side. Normally the sitting President has been able to say the "state of the union is strong", but this year might be a little different.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
POLL QUESTION: Biden's State of the Union

After one the worst first year's ever for a president of the United States, Joe Biden is going to attempt to take a victory lap tonight, during his first State Of The Union address. "The state of the union which is very, very bad" said Charlie Spiering, White House reporter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

