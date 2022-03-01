ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

Diageo Ups RTD Capacity In The U.S. On $110 Million Investment

shankennewsdaily.com
 6 days ago

Diageo North America has opened a new facility in Plainfield, Illinois, Diageo Lincolnway, which will boost its capacity in the fast-growing RTD category. The $110 million investment includes two new high-speed can...

www.shankennewsdaily.com

