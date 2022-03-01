Diageo Ups RTD Capacity In The U.S. On $110 Million Investment

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF invests in infrastructure assets in the United States, far from the world's geopolitically sensitive regions. In my quest for infrastructure investments far from the turmoil in Europe, regulatory risks in China, and geopolitically sensitive East Asia, I came across the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA). As its very name implies, this ETF invests in infrastructure assets in the United States. Its appeal at the current period which is characterized by high volatility is the fact that it has been less impacted than the broader market represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), shown in the orange chart below.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO