ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

WEB EXTRA: Four-Year-Old Has 'Severe Case Of The Mondays'

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-year-old Landry had "a severe case of the Mondays," according to his mom....

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
KIXS FM 108

Four Year Old Texan Boy Dies Begging For Bread And Water On Video

Videos Prove Father of Four Year Old Texan Boy Intentionally Starved His Son to Death. The biological father of four-year-old Benjamin Cervera, has been arrested and charged with intent to cause bodily injury to a child after multiple videos surfaced of 28-year-old Brandon Lee Cervera intentionally starving his own son to death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville News Hub

Father severely beat his young son, leaving him bruised, after the boy and his younger brother made a variety of app purchases on an iPad

The 33-year-old father allegedly severely beat his 9-year-old son after the boy and his younger brother reportedly mad a variety of app purchases on an iPad earlier this month. The 33-year-old dad was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

A twelve-year-old student took his own life after being bullied in school by classmate for extended period of time, parents speak to raise awareness

Schools should be safe places for students, places where children are taught about the real values in life and places where they should be encouraged by their teachers to pursue their dreams. Schools are places where students will spend the most of their time until becoming adults and places where students will form their personality.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Server shot in the face by twin sisters over missing $3 hamburger recalls panic: ‘I’m probably gonna die here’

A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face last month for a missing order said that he thought he would die that day and never see his three-year-old son again.Anthony Rodriguez, 26, is recovering with injuries in his neck, tongue, and a fractured spine. A bullet is still lodged in a “precarious part of his throat” and his long-term prognosis is unknown, according to a fundraiser set up by his family.Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, the 20-year-old twin sisters who assaulted Mr Rodriguez on 30 January, were arrested four days after the incident, and are facing attempted homicide charges,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
Upworthy

Dad's incredible 5-minute time-lapse of his daughter's life took 20 years to create

Anyone who has raised kids knows the truth of the saying, "the days are long, but the years are short." Parenting when you're in the thick of it can feel neverending, but in hindsight, the time goes by too fast . Kids grow and change so constantly, it's hard to keep up. You blink and suddenly your baby becomes a toddler, your toddler becomes a kid, your kid becomes a teen and your teen becomes a full-fledged adult.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Nashville News Hub

Daycare worker admitted to breaking the leg of a toddler boy after she ‘lost her temper’, the boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare

The 32-year-old daycare worker reportedly admitted to breaking the leg of a boy after she lost her temper. Now, the child’s parents now seek civil damages against her and the daycare. Authorities said the surveillance video captured the moment when the caretaker picked up the boy and slam him to the ground, grappling him until his leg snaps. The boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare.
EDUCATION
WJLA

14-year-old girl arrested in connection to four DC carjackings

DC police have arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection to four different carjackings that took place in the District. Police say that the girl, joined by others, participated in three armed carjackings between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. One in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, NW, a second in the 1400 block of Harvard Street, NW, and the third in the 3100 block of 11th Street, NW.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy