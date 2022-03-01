ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: PLBY Group Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PLBY Group missed estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Theravance Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Maxar Technologies Q4 Earnings

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Maxar Technologies beat estimated earnings by 1242.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 22.03%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.27. Revenue was up $5.76 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps#Plby Group
Benzinga

Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biomarin Pharmaceutical reported in-line EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Whiting Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Whiting Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 16.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.23 versus an estimate of $3.62. Revenue was up $261.13 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwestern Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $2.17 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Century Aluminum Q4 Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Century Aluminum beat estimated earnings by 288.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $270.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Armstrong World Q4 Earnings

Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Armstrong World Indus beat estimated earnings by 3.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.05. Revenue was up $43.80 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Matador Resources Q4 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Matador Resources beat estimated earnings by 15.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $342.12 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Overstock.com Q4 Earnings

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $71.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Equitrans Midstream Q4 Earnings

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Equitrans Midstream missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $120.45 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Guardant Health Q4 Earnings

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-1.15. Revenue was up $29.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cushman & Wakefield beat estimated earnings by 49.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $1.24 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Louisiana-Pacific Q4 Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Louisiana-Pacific beat estimated earnings by 10.89%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.02. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Why PLBY Group's CEO Is Both 'Thrilled,' Frustrated By Q4 Results

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company released its fourth-quarter financial results. Despite reporting better-than-expected numbers, PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn says it could have been better. "I'm thrilled with the quarter. It's also frustrating," Kohn said Wednesday on "Benzinga Live." What Happened: PLBY...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Kroger Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts raised their price target on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) following the release of Q4 results. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target to $57 from $41 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares, implying a 2% downside. The analyst notes that the company's Q4 earnings...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy